Neal E. Boyd, gifted opera singer who won 'America's Got Talent,' dead at 42

SIKESTON, Missouri – Neal E. Boyd, the opera singer who won the third season of “America’s Got Talent,” died of heart failure on Sunday, according to TMZ. He was 42.

Boyd won the show in 2008, wowing judges and audience members with his operatic voice. He released his album “My American Dream” the following year.

Boyd died at his mother’s home Sunday night in Sikeston, Missouri. TMZ reported that he had a known health condition released to his heart.

Boyd had been slowly recovering after a crash last year that left him and his mother badly hurt. He had blacked out while driving.