Man shot in deputy-involved shooting in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A man was shot by a Surry County deputy after allegedly pointing a gun at deputies Monday afternoon, according to a news release from the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies came to a home in the 1600 block of Twin Oaks Road near Dobson around 3 p.m. after a report of a civil disturbance.

When deputies arrived, they encountered 36-year-old Herbert Charles Kipp, who was allegedly armed with a long gun and pointed it at the deputies.

Kipp was shot and taken by Surry County EMS to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he was treated and released.

Kipp was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official and received a $50,000 bond.

The deputy who shot Kipp has been placed on administrative leave and the State Bureau of Investigation is investigating, which is standard procedure in law enforcement-involved shootings.

36.357545 -80.759785