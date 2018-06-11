× Man accused of driving through yards, hitting Guilford County deputy’s car during pursuit

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested after leading deputies on a pursuit Friday night, according to Guilford County Sheriff’s Office Lt. John Henderson.

Aaron Michael Glisson, 30, of Gastonia, is charged with felony speed to elude arrest, assault with a deadly weapon, resist/delay/obstruct, driving while license revoked and other traffic offenses.

At 10:41 p.m., a deputy on Fairfield Road saw a car crossing the double yellow lines. Suspecting the driver might be impaired, the deputy followed the vehicle and saw other signs that indicated impairment.

The deputy turned on their blue lights in the area of Ashland Street and Brookdale Drive, near the Randolph County line.

Rather than stopping, the driver made a U-turn in front of the officer. One of the rear tires on the suspect’s vehicle went flat and the suspect continued to drive on the rim.

During the 2.5-mile pursuit, Glisson would stop in the middle of the road, put his car in reverse like he was going to hit the patrol car, then put the car in drive and start driving again, Henderson said.

Glisson went through an apartment complex and through yards, Henderson said. At one point, he struck a sheriff’s office vehicle while the deputy was in the car.

When Glisson tried to turn around, a patrol unit was able to corner him in and stop him. He was taken into custody at 810 Brittany Way in Archdale.

Glisson was jailed under a $20,000 secured bond.