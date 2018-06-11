× Inmate accused of escaping from jail in Virginia arrested in North Carolina

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. – An inmate accused of escaping from a Virginia jail on Friday was arrested two days later in North Carolina.

The Gaston Gazette reported that 54-year-old Samuel Jackson Penley escaped Friday afternoon while he was being treated at a hospital in Big Stone Gap, Va.

The suspect had been in the custody of the Wise County Sheriff’s Office on charges including resisting arrest.

He was finishing up an MRI and was being placed in a wheelchair when he pushed a deputy to the ground and took off running, according to officials.

The suspect was arrested Sunday in Bessemer City in a blue 2006 Dodge Caravan that he stole in Virginia, according to the sheriff’s office.

Penley was jailed without bond in Gaston County on Sunday until he can be extradited back to Virginia.