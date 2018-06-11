Great White shark caught off the coast of Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Researchers with the Virginia Institute of Marine Science caught a Great White shark off the coast of Virginia Beach last week.

WTVR reported that the shark was caught about three and a half miles off the coast in the Sandbridge section of Virginia Beach.

“For size reference the small shark was 4 feet. We estimated the mature male great white at 12-13 feet!” the organization posted on Facebook.

The shark was able to break free of the line before he could be brought on the boat.

The Virginia Institute of Marine Science study of mid-Atlantic sharks helped lead to the 1993 U.S. management plan for sharks.