× Former North Carolina teacher accused of sex acts with student

HAYESVILLE, N.C. — A former Cherokee County teacher is accused of sex acts with a former student.

WLOS reported that Kayla Alayne Sprinkles, 26, of Hayesville, is accused of sex acts with a student while employed as a high school teacher for the Cherokee County Schools System.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office began investigating in March. The HAVEN Child Advocacy Center assisted in some of the interviews due to the age of the people they interviewed.

On June 4, Cherokee County grand jury indicted her on five counts of sex activity with a student.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said that Sprinkles surrendered authorities at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center, where she was served with the indictments and released on a $25,000 unsecured bond.

Sprinkles is expected to appear in Cherokee County Superior Court on July 2.