Dog credited with keeping missing toddler safe in the woods

LEBANON JUNCTION, Ky. — A toddler who was missing for nearly two days in Kentucky was found alive and her family says a dog is reason she survived.

WAVE reported that 2-year-old Charlee Campbell and her pit bull dog Penny emerged from the woods in Lebanon Junction after mysteriously disappearing.

"This is our hero right here," said Beth Campbell, Charlee’s grandmother, while petting Penny, which she said she believes stayed by Charlee's side the entire time she was missing.

The girl suffered dehydration, scrapes and tick bites, when she was found Friday, according to WDRB. Authorities are investigating how the girl went missing and why.

She disappeared early Thursday morning and was found late the next night just 500 yards behind her grandparents' house with Penny.

The toddler has been placed with Child Protective Services as authorities continue to investigate, according to WDRB.