Dad shares heartbreaking photo of son comforting dying sister

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — An Arkansas father shared a heartbreaking photo on social media of his son comforting his little sister as she was dying from cancer.

Adalynn “Addy” Joy Sooter, 4, died on June 3 after battling diffuse intrinsic pontine gliomas (DIPG) since November 2016.

The day before Addy passed away, her father, Matt Sooter shared the photo of his son Jackson comforting her.

“A little boy should not have to say goodbye to his partner in crime, his play mate, his best friend, his little sister,” Sooter wrote. “This isn’t how it’s supposed to be.”

Sooter said his daughter’s symptoms progressed rapidly over the last day and a half of her life.

On June 3, Sooter posted “Our sweet little girl received the miraculous healing that we’ve all been praying for for so long and ran into the arms of Jesus.”

A celebration of life was held over the weekend.