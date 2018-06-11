Burlington residents without AT&T phone, internet after Spectrum subcontractor accidentally cuts line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- A mistake by a cable company cut phone and internet service for more than 500 AT&T customers in Burlington.

A correspondence email between area Burlington city leaders and business owners was sent Friday detailing the issue.

The email explained a Spectrum subcontractor cut an AT&T line accidentally while working to install fiber cable along Davis Street.​

Currently Davis Street, between Lexington and Spring streets, is closed while AT&T technicians work 24/7 to repair the underground cables.

When asked about the estimated duration and restoration progress made over the weekend, an AT&T representative sent the following statement.