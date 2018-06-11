Burlington residents without AT&T phone, internet after Spectrum subcontractor accidentally cuts line

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- A mistake by a cable company cut phone and internet service for more than 500 AT&T customers in Burlington.
A correspondence email between area Burlington city leaders and business owners was sent Friday detailing the issue.
The email explained a Spectrum subcontractor cut an AT&T line accidentally while working to install fiber cable along Davis Street.
Currently Davis Street, between Lexington and Spring streets, is closed while AT&T technicians work 24/7 to repair the underground cables.
When asked about the estimated duration and restoration progress made over the weekend, an AT&T representative sent the following statement.
"Some customers in the Burlington area may be affected by cable damage caused by another company. Technicians are working as quickly as possible to make repairs. We appreciate your patience as we make progress to restore service."