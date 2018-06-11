Body of missing kayaker on Saxapahaw Lake recovered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. – The body of a kayaker who went missing in Alamance County on Sunday evening has been recovered.

The body of 21-year-old Joseph Taylor Smith was found in the same general area on Saxapahaw Lake where he went missing at about 6 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies said Smith was with a group of friends on the lake and their kayak overturned.

Eventually they were able to get the kayak up, but Smith decided to swim back to shore instead of getting back in the kayak. Authorities said he wasn’t wearing a life jacket.

Nearly 30 volunteers helped crews search for him on Monday.