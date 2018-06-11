× 2-year-old girl dies after being found unresponsive in a hot car at a Kentucky home

CRITTENDEN, Ky. — Authorities are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl found unresponsive in a hot car at a Kentucky home, according to WCPO.

The girl was found Saturday in Crittenden, according to Trooper Charles Loudermilk, spokesman for Kentucky State Police Post 6.

A man who lives across the street said he found the girl in a teal Mercury Grand Marquis and attempted CPR. The car was parked in the driveway in front of the house.

Authorities were called about 6 p.m. and troopers also performed CPR. The child was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Investigators were interviewing the child’s parents and siblings Saturday night, according to Loudermilk.

Loudermilk didn’t say how long the girl was in the car or why. He said on a hot day it takes maybe 20 minutes to put a child’s life in danger.