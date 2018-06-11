× 2 arrested after burglary, kidnapping in Caswell County

EDEN, N.C. — Two men face multiple charges after a burglary in Caswell County on Sunday.

Alfredo Antonio Myers, 39, and Steven Gilmore, 38, both of Danville, Virginia, are charged with burglary, forcible entry, robbery and kidnapping.

The two men are accused of breaking into a residence in the Cherry Grove community in Caswell County on Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The men allegedly kidnapped the residents and forced them to drive toward Eden.

Rockingham County sheriff’s deputies spotted the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The two kidnapped victims were unharmed.

One of the suspects was arrested at the scene during the traffic stop and the second suspect was spotted and taken into custody several hours later.

Myers and Gilmore were each given a $500,000 secured bond and are scheduled to appear in court June 13.