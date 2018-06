DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — One person is dead and two people hurt after a crash on Hwy. 150 in Davidson County on Monday morning.

Crews responded to the crash on Hwy. 150 at Haden Grove Church Road near Rowan County at about 8:30 a.m.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims or the cause of the wreck. The two people who were hurt only had minor injuries.

The wreck shut down a portion of the highway.