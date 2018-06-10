× Two gunshot victims fired upon while in their vehicle in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were shot while in their vehicle Sunday night in Greensboro, according to a press release from the Greensboro Police Department.

At about 12:40 a.m., two gunshot victims showed up at 1300 Battleground Avenue where police were already on scene.

The two victims were taken by EMS to a hospital.

A preliminary investigation revealed the shooting occurred earlier in the 700 block of Fulton Street where the victims were fired upon while in their vehicle, according to the press release.