Three bodies, unharmed child found at NC home, person of interest identified

MORGANTON, N.C. — Three people were found dead at a home in Burke County Friday morning, WBTV reported.

A family member of one of the victims called 911 Sunday morning reporting a person that appeared to be deceased in a vehicle outside of the home — that person was later identified as Brianna Stamey.

Two additional bodies — later identified as Pamela “Renee” Ward and Trae Montana Wardwere — were found inside the home as well as an unharmed 22-month-old child.

All three victims appeared to havd died from gunshot wounds.

A person of interest has been identified as 61-year-old Kenneth Douglas Powell of Morganton. Authorities have not said how Powell is connected to the victims.

Anyone who sees Powell is asked to call Burke County 911. The person of interest was known by the victims, WBTV reported.