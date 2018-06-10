× Silver Alert issued for Winton-Salem man

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Winston-Salem man.

The public is asked to be on the lookout for 25-year-old Christopher Lawrence Laprade, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Laprade was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, dark gray pants, red and black Nike Air Jordan shoes. He was last seen at approximately 9 p.m. on Saturday at 2740 New Walkertown Rd. in Winston-Salem.

Anyone with information about Laprade should contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800, or en Español at (336) 728-3904.