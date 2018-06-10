× Pucker up! Pickle Juice Slush coming to Sonic Drive-In Monday

Sonic will introduce on Monday a pickle-flavored version of its summer staple at 3,500 participating locations nationwide.

Called the Pickle Juice Slush, the bright-green drink will be available for a limited time.

The unusual drink impressed early reviewers who tried the drink at Sonic’s Oklahoma headquarters.

“Sweet and tangy, the bright brine compensates for the over-savoriness you might have been worried about. You won’t understand why, but you’ll keep going back for more sips, likely until it’s all gone,” wrote Food and Wine magazine’s Maria Yagoda, who added that she found the drink a tad too sugary for her liking.