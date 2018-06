× One dead after home explodes in Cleveland; several neighboring homes damaged

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — One woman has been killed and a man is in critical condition after a home explosion on Cleveland’s east side Sunday afternoon, Fox 8 in Cleveland reported.

#CLE 🔥 on scene house explosion. Incident is in East Cleveland. 1 fatality, 1 critical injury transported. Damage to several neighboring houses. pic.twitter.com/bn5uoGhekd — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) June 10, 2018

Cleveland police told Fox 8 four homes were on fire after the explosion.

Neighbors tell Fox 8 that the impact from the blast blew out windows five homes down.