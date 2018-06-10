× Lexington man killed in car crash in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 25-year-old Lexington man was killed in a car crash Sunday morning in Charlotte, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Stewart.

The incident, which happened about 6 a.m. Sunday, occurred on Intersate 85 southbound near Statesville Road and Beatties Ford Road.

A white pickup went behind the barrier of a construction zone and hit a piece of commercial construction equipment, WSOC reported.

Grant Allen Miller, 23, of Mount Holly, and Tyler Scott Moore, of Lexington, were pronounced dead at the scene. Miller was the driver of the car; Moore was the passenger.