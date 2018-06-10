Four people injured at NC graduation party

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Four people were injured in a shooting at a graduation party in Kannapolis shortly after midnight on Sunday, WBTV reported.

The private party held at a “warehouse” had nearly 200 people in attendance from several schools.

According to officials, after the party was over several people were leaving when an argument broke out in the parking lot.

Eight gunshots were fired into the crowd of people from a large open field behind the warehouse.

Four people, all minors, had non-life-threatening injuries.

There was no suspect information.