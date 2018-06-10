× Benefit ‘highway cruise’ for Trooper Samuel Bullard

A benefit “highway cruise” was held Saturday afternoon to benefit NC Highway Patrol Trooper Samuel Bullard who was killed May 20 while on duty.

According to a Facebook post, “East Coast Coyotes was founded with the idea to always support law enforcement. Trooper Sam Bullard was killed May 20 while on duty, and this was a tragedy to our East Coast Coyotes co-founder’s community and to the state of NC. We want to do our part to show our respect for his service and help out his family by doing this cruise.

We will pull out of Big Lots located on University Pkwy in Winston Salem NC, travel 52N to 74 and over to Interstate 77S. We will make one stop in Elkin NC and then continue south on 77 where we will pass the location of Trooper Bullard’s death. We will exit onto 421 towards Winston Salem and end the cruise at Twin Peaks on Hanes Mall Blvd for food and fun. We will ask for a $20 donation to be handed over to the Trooper Association which will be given to Bullard’s family. The donation is not required, but any amount of donation will be appreciated.”

