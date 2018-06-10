At least one person dead after fiery crash closes Interstate 85 near Salisbury

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. -- A fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer and several vehicles closed Interstate 85 near Salisbury Saturday night.
At least one person was killed, according to a Highway Patrol dispatcher.
The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. on I-85 northbound just past Salisbury before Exit 84 for Spencer. The interstate was closed with a detour until 2:20 a.m. As of Sunday morning, one lane of I-85 northbound has reopened.
The cause of the accident is not immediately known.
35.630345 -80.543845