Woman attacked by monkey at Home Depot

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — A woman in Florida was attacked by a monkey at a Home Depot store.

WPBF reported that Marilyn Howard has bite marks on her arms, bruises on her back and scratches on her face after the attack on Monday.

Howard was working at the home improvement supplies store and was sitting outside on her break when it happened.

The monkey, wearing a diaper and was attached to a leash, walked up to her. She then tried walking the monkey into the store to see if it belonged to anyone.

She said the sliding doors opened and the monkey got spooked and started attacking her and then left.

The owner of the monkey said she left the animal in her truck in the parking lot and she doesn’t know how it got out.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating and the fate of the monkey remains uncertain.

“The animal should not be euthanized,” Howard said. “It’s not the animal’s fault. She was innocent.”