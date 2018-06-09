NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Tyson Foods is recalling more than 3,000 pounds of frozen breaded chicken that may be contaminated with plastic.

The recalled products have an establishment number “P-746” on the package and were shipped to food services establishments, nationwide, according to the company.

Also recalled are 12-lb. boxes with 3-lb. plastic bags of uncooked, breaded, original chicken tenderloins with a lot code of 1378NLR02.

There have been no reports of injury or illness.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service is worried that some products may be frozen and in freezers at food service institutions and could be served. The chicken should be thrown away.

Anyone with any questions about the recall can contact the Tyson Foods Inc. call center at (888) 747-7611.