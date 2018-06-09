× Toddler’s leg severed after he was run over by a lawnmower

MEMPHIS, Mich. – A Michigan toddler’s leg was severed after he was run over by a lawnmower.

WDIV reported that the 2-year-old in Memphis, Mich. was riding a lawnmower driven by his grandfather and fell off.

The boy’s foot and leg were severed and the boy was taken to the hospital where doctors are working on saving his leg.

“It’s not a good idea to have the kids on the lawnmower. I am sure that the (grandfather) has learned that and I know he is devastated from it, but maybe this is a learning tool for everyone. Some things you just kinda want to keep kids away from,” said Memphis Police Chief Dan Kolke, according to WDIV.