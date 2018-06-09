South Carolina teen fills in for his sick twin on school picture day: ‘Nobody ever noticed’

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina teenager filled in for his sick twin brother on school picture day so his brother wouldn’t be left out.

Fox News reported that twins Marcus Williams and Malcolm Williams, of Greenville, S.C., have been known to swap places from time to time.

my twin is the GOAT 😂😂he took both of our pics for Picture day back in HS when I was sick pic.twitter.com/BdwRXLlaJ8 — Marcus Williams (@marcus6096) June 4, 2018

Marcus recently posted to social media an image from the Belton-Honea Path High School yearbook from 2016, thanking his brother for the swap.

“My twin is the GOAT 😂😂he took both of our pics for Picture day back in HS when I was sick,” Marcus posted on Twitter.

The picture received thousands of likes and comments since being posted.