Son of late actress Farrah Fawcett charged with attempted murder after violent crime spree

LOS ANGELES — The son of late actress Farrah Fawcett has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing two people in a violent crime spree.

KABC reported that 33-year-old Redmond O’Neal is accused of randomly attacking five people in unprovoked confrontations in Los Angeles neighborhoods between May 2 and May 5.

One of the men was stabbed in the head and seriously injured, according to authorities.

The suspect was arrested after allegedly robbing a 7-Eleven store on May 8, ending the crime spree.

O’Neal faces multiple charges including two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count each of attempted murder, criminal threats and brandishing a knife and one count of battery.

Authorities have not released a motive and said the crimes seem random, but it may have started as an argument between unknown people.

The suspect’s mother was a four-time Emmy Award nominee and six-time Golden Globe Award nominee who died of cancer in 2009. His father is Ryan O’Neal, an actor and former boxer.