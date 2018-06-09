Officials promote water safety after drowning at High Rock Lake last week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Wildlife officials are making it their mission to make sure safety comes first after the drowning at High Rock Lake last week.

Taylor Hepler, 22, drowned after falling off a personal watercraft one week ago. Investigators said he wasn't wearing a life jacket at the time.

"Enjoy your time on the lake, but be safe," said James Monroe with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.

That's the motto here at Buddle Creek near High Rock Lake. Emergency responders teamed up with Cube Hydro on Saturday to help parents and their kids learn the basics before hitting the water.

Wildlife officials said the most important one is to always wear a life jacket.

"We've already had several drownings in the state of North Carolina this year," said North Carolina Wildlife Law Enforcement Officer Mitchell Lawrence.

Safety officials passed out dozens of life vests to kids of all ages on Saturday. Boaters also got helpful information from trained professionals.

"Vessel inspections, talk about water safety and we also do boater safety education," said Monroe.

"The main thing is that they have all the life jackets on board for every person," said Lawrence.

What worries them the most is having to make another death call to a local family. They're doing their part in trying to prevent another tragedy at this lake.

"By the same token you also want to preserve this beautiful lake and make sure it's safe and clean for everyone to enjoy," said Julia Euliss with the High Rock Lake River Rats Inc.