New charges filed against North Carolina town commissioner accused of stalking

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. — A town commissioner in North Carolina has been arrested on charges of felony stalking.

WCTI reported that Chocowinity town commissioner John Curtis Jenkins Jr. turned himself into authorities on Friday.

In addition to the original charge, the suspect also faces a charge of resisting an officer.

An officer tried to arrest him on Thursday and the suspect allegedly ran into the woods, resulting in a foot chase.

Jenkins has been jailed in Beaufort County without bond.

He was also jailed last month after turning himself in on charges of strangulation and second-degree kidnapping.

He has previously been charged with assault on a child under 12, allegedly assaulting a 51-year-old man and allegedly assaulting a woman.