Man who died after being hit by truck on N.C. 109 in Davidson County identified

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — One man is dead after he was hit by a pickup truck on N.C. 109 in Davidson County, according to Highway Patrol.

The Lexington Dispatch reported that Brandon Joe Gobble, 23, of Thomasville, died at the scene.

Crews were called to the highway near Jolly Road at about 4:15 a.m. Saturday after the victim crashed his car and hit several trees.

The victim started walking southbound in a northbound lane and was hit by a Toyota truck, according to Highway Patrol. The driver of the truck was not hurt.

A portion of N.C. 109 was closed in both directions for about an hour, but has since reopened.

No charges have been filed against the driver of the truck.