Man dead after being hit by pickup truck while walking on NC 109 in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – One man is dead after he was hit by a pickup truck on N.C. 109 in Davidson County, according to Highway Patrol.

The name of the victim has not been released, but a trooper said he was 23 years old.

Crews were called the highway near Jolly Road at about 4:15 a.m. Saturday after the victim crashed his car and hit several trees.

The victim started walking southbound in a northbound lane and was hit by a Toyota truck, according to Highway Patrol. The driver of the truck was not hurt.

A portion of N.C. 109 was closed in both directions for about an hour, but has since reopened.

No charges have been filed against the driver of the truck.