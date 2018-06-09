Man and woman arrested after more than 9 pounds of meth seized in ‘historic’ Surry County drug bust

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A man and woman were arrested in a “historic” Surry County drug bust that resulted in more than nine pounds of methamphetamine being seized.

David Worth Steele, 54, and Lisa Johnson Wolford, 56, of Lowgap, were arrested after authorities executed a search warrant Monday at Steele’s home at 2528 Red Brush Road in Mount Airy.

Deputies said officials found four kilos of methamphetamine inside the home, weighing more than nine pounds and totaling a $408,200 street value.

Officials also found 900 dosage units of what is believed to be counterfeit Roxy’s, or Roxicodone, believed to be laced with Fentanyl. That was worth $27,000, according to deputies.

Deputies said other drugs found at the home include 17 dosage units of Oxycodone pills, 18 dosage units of Alprazolam pills, six dosage units of Hydrocodon pills, 18 dosage units of Clonazepam pills and 33 grams of marijuana. Those units ranged in street value from $36 to $660.

“We have also recovered matching pills from victims that had overdosed on opioids,” Surry County Sheriff Jimmy Combs said, in a press release.

Steele was jailed under a $2,015,500 secured bond on two counts each of felony trafficking methamphetamine and trafficking opium or heroin. He was also charged with one count each of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and delivery marijuana and maintaining a drug dwelling.

Wolford was jailed under a $2,000,000 secured bond on two counts each of trafficking methamphetamine and trafficking opium or heroin.

The arrests were part of an investigation conducted by the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, the Mount Airy Police Department and the North Carolina Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The sheriff’s office said the case was “another historical narcotics seizure for Surry County.”