Homeowner shoots and kills alleged burglar after home invasion, according to police

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A homeowner shot and killed a woman accused of breaking into his home in Utah on Friday, according to police.

KSL reported that the 26-year-old man fatally shot 23-year-old Makayla Yeaman at about 5:30 a.m. in West Jordan, Utah.

Police said the suspect did not know anyone at the home and are not sure why that house was targeted.

Three other people were sleeping inside the house at time, including two women and a young child, according to police.

Officers interviewed the homeowner who shot the suspect and later released him.

Information has not been released about the exact circumstances surrounding the shooting and whether or not the suspect was armed.

Investigators are still working to determine if the suspect worked alone. She allegedly used a garage door opener to get in.

Yeaman was released from prison in September 2017 after serving a sentence for drug and theft cases, according to KSL.