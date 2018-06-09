× Gunshots fired at Burlington home with 2 children inside

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Gunshots were fired at a home in Burlington with two children inside, but nobody was hurt, according to a Burlington police press release.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Lincoln Street between Louis and Bennett streets shortly before 11 p.m. Friday.

The home was hit by gunfire. Police have not released any details about a suspect or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with any information can call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500, anonymously to (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.