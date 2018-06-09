Father holding a baby runs on stage to hold his ballet-dancing daughter’s hand after she becomes stage fright

HAMILTON, Bermuda — A father holding his baby ran on stage to hold his ballet-dancing daughter’s hand after she became stage fright.

The Daily Mail reported that video footage shows Marc Daniels dancing onstage with his 2-year-old daughter Bella at Hamilton City Hall in Bermuda late last month.

Bella had been crying on stage, but calmed down after her father came up.

In Motion School of Dance posted video of the event to Facebook where it went viral with more than 400,000 views.

“In Motion Dads are the best,” the school said. “Sometimes, you simply need your dad on stage to help bring out your inner ballerina!”