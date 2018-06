TEMPE, Az. – A man is OK after a metal pipe punched right through the windshield of his Chevrolet Camaro.

KPHO/KTVK reported that it happened Thursday morning on the Loop 202 near Center Parkway in Tempe.

The driver told a trooper he moved his head to the right just as the pipe pierced his car’s windshield.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety posted an image of the pipe through the windshield to social media.