Deputy who worked as a pastor accused of having sex with jail inmates in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – A deputy in Virginia who also worked a pastor has been arrested and charged with having sex with inmates.

WTVR reported that a grand jury on Thursday indicted 29-year-old Matthew Eli Mellerson on six counts of carnal knowledge of an inmate and two counts of sexual abusing an inmate.

The alleged crimes happened between Sunday, Sept. 17, and Saturday, Sept. 23 of 2017 and involved male inmates, according to court documents.

The suspect is a deputy with the Richmond City Sheriff’s Office who also works as a pastor in Richmond and was a chaplain at the Richmond jail.

Officials said Mellerson is on leave pending the outcome of the allegations.