Auto theft suspect arrested with monkey clinging to his shirt, gives the monkey a hug in handcuffs

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of crashing a stolen vehicle in Florida was arrested with a monkey clinging to his shirt.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office posted body camera footage of the arrest to Facebook on Friday, which shows the monkey giving the suspect a hug before he’s arrested.

Cody Blake Hession faces a charge of auto theft after authorities said he crashed a stolen vehicle into a ditch in Holiday, Fla.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission took the Capachun monkey to a sanctuary.

Officials said Hession did not have a permit for the animal, which could result in additional charges.