YouTube star Jake Paul accused of causing problems involving motorized scooter at North Carolina amusement park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – YouTube star Jake Paul is in trouble after reportedly causing problems at a North Carolina amusement park.

Fox News reported that Paul and a group of friends rented a motorized scooter Monday at Carowinds and were trying to do tricks with it.

Paul and his team were reportedly riding in the park with multiple people on top of the scooter.

A statement from Carowinds said, “We do not condone Jake Paul’s behavior, and after park security insisted that he follow the safety rules he decided to leave the property.”

Representatives for Paul said the vlogger and his team left on their own because they were overwhelmed by fans.