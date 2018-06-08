Western Alamance High softball equipment vandalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. -- Scott Bell knows what it's like to dust yourself off after being down but not out.

He instilled this mindset for the past three years as the Western Alamance High School softball head coach.

He's still upset after receiving a phone call from school officials on Monday about vandalism at the team's equipment shed.

"Who knows why anyone would do something like that," Bell said.

Tuesday morning is when he came out to the shed to take a closer look after someone broke in.

"All the shelves, the bases, all these balls, everything was pilled up right here on the floor," Bell said.

Since then, Bell has reorganized everything, but pictures taken by his wife captured the damage.

He says what alerted school officials was the placing of the door.

"Just ripped it off," he said.

That's when they stepped inside and saw orange spray paint on softballs, bases, helmets and gloves.

More of it was found just a few feet away at a nearby school building where profanity was spray painted on the back wall.

Bell says nothing was taken, but the damages add up to $2,500.

What frustrated him most is the person responsible used the team's own spray paint that was used to outline new construction for the field.

"We had done these dugouts that we're sitting in now which are brand new," Bell said.

He and his wife took to social media to spread the word about what happened.

Meanwhile through it all, Bell continues to set an example for his players.

"Want to dig deeper and work harder and even accomplish even greater things," said Bell.

If you know anything about this break-in, you're asked to contact the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.