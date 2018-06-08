Watch Walkertown High student with cerebral palsy take inspirational steps across graduation stage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Friday night’s Walkertown High School graduation ceremony at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex signified the next step in life for students.

The next step is something 19-year-old Nathan Jenkins has been working towards for the past several years.

“I’ve practiced so much, consistently, just all the time. I think it'll be a pretty easy thing for me as far as physically because I've practiced,” Jenkins said prior to the ceremony.

Jenkins lives with cerebral palsy, which affects his motor skills. It’s a journey that he has written about in his blog, “Living with Cerebral Palsy,” for about a year and a half.

“I just want to send a good message to people” Jenkins said.

With his family in the front row at graduation Friday, Jenkins accomplished his goal by walking unassisted to accept his diploma.

It something that was a big surprise to a lot of his classmates.

“[I’m] just really proud of him,” said his mom Donna Jenkins.

“I was saying earlier, he knew he could do it. Just watching him doing what he did and everybody coming to their feet. It was pretty amazing,” said Kevin Jenkins, Nathan’s father.

Nathan will attend Forsyth Technical Community College in the fall and then plans to transfer to UNCG.

“I just want to show my school that it shouldn't matter if you have a disability or not, you can go for whatever you want too,” Jenkins stated.