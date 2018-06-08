Virtual visits help Wake Forest Baptist weight management patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- For some patients at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center’s Weight Management Center, getting help meant coming in often, but that is changing through virtual visits.

Prior to the technology, it was not uncommon for patients to come in three times a week.

Now, patients typically have a one-on-one virtual visit each week and can also attend classes and groups remotely.

It saves people time whether they live close to the Winston-Salem center or farther away.

“Someone who lives two hours away isn’t going to drive here each week to have their weight management session, but now that we can deliver about 75 percent of our programs remotely, patients don’t have to do that,” said Josh Brown, director of telehealth and patient engagement for Wake Forest Baptist’s Weight Management Center.

Program participants are given a digital scale once they enroll in the program.

That scale allows program leaders to track their progress daily.

Anya Tilly started the program while living in the Piedmont, but she recently moved to the coast.

“They've put so many great things in place with the video visits and we have the Bluetooth scale. It holds you a lot more accountable, so I've been maintaining this time, which I didn't last time,” she said.

Participant Mendy Bates says the constant accountability has helped her reach her goals too.

“Anything that's happened that week or something that's gone on, you know they're going to help,” she said.

The length of the program varies depending on your needs.

The Weight Management Center can help people reach a variety of goals whether they have a few pounds to lose or they’re severely obese.

Visit the center’s website for more information on how to participate.