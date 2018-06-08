Summer teacher training classes offered at RCC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- Assistant Principal Lori Johnson cares about her students and makes keeping them safe a priority.

However, protecting students at school has different challenges today compared to 20 years ago.

“[It has] greatly changed since Columbine. We did not do lockdown procedures or drills before then, and now, unfortunately, we do have to have those conversations with the children,” Johnson said.

She is the assistant principal at Grays Chapel Elementary and Liberty Elementary.

This summer, Johnson is leading two teacher training courses at Randolph Community College, including one called “Classroom Management/Positive Classroom Culture.”

According to the course description, it’s designed to guide teachers on creating a “safe and orderly school environment.”

“The biggest component of the class is focusing on the positive behavior because in classrooms where it’s a constant ‘do not, do not, do not, do not, stop, stop, stop, stop,’ that's a negative culture,” she said.

Johnson says the course will emphasize how to turn that into a positive.

By setting the tone in the classroom, the expectation is that students will trust teachers more and speak up when there could be a dangerous situation unfolding.

“When teachers are building that positive climate in their classroom and then they’re feeling that throughout the school … then they feel like they can come to you and say, ‘Hey we heard this, we’re not sure if there's anything to it, but we just thought we'd let you know,’” she said.

The other course Johnson is teaching is called “Effective Teacher Training.”

Both courses will be taught on RCC’s Asheboro campus in the latter part of June.

Details on what the classes will cover are available on RCC’s website.

For more information or to register, you can also call (336) 328-1750.