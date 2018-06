× Thomasville police investigating hit-and-run; 2 moped riders injured

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Two moped riders were injured in a crash in Thomasville Friday evening, according to Thomasville police.

The crash happened on East Main Street near Park Avenue.

Two people riding a moped were taken to a local hospital. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

Thomasville police are investigating the crash as a hit-and-run.