Texas man reunites with missing dog found 850 miles away in South Carolina

HOUSTON, Texas – A Texas man has been reunited with his missing dog in South Carolina.

KTRK reported that Dara Prak is back with his pit bull Titan after he said he believes someone stole him from his fenced-in backyard in March.

Prak said he discovered his dog was missing after discovering Titan’s collar in his backyard.

But he recently received a phone call from an animal shelter in Greenville, S.C. which contacted him from Titan’s microchip.

"I just knew that one day I would see him again, and I just didn't know it would be in South Carolina," Prak said. "I got that phone call and I just knew I needed to get to South Carolina.”