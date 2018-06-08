Suspect in Winston-Salem officer-involved shooting identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The State Bureau of Investigation has identified the suspect who was shot by Winston-Salem officers Thursday.

Jashoun Andrew Steele, 22, of Winston-Salem, faces multiple charges related to the incident.

Police were investigating a robbery and approached Steele while he was in his Ford Explorer in the parking lot of Toys R Us, at 3200 Silas Creek Parkway.

Officers surrounded the vehicle and Steele rammed two patrol cars, first by driving forward and hitting one, then by driving in reverse and hitting another. During this time, Officer M.J. LaValley was approaching the passenger side of the vehicle and fired his handgun at the Explorer, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Steele drove out of the parking lot and led police on a pursuit. During the pursuit, Steele fired shots at officers as he was driving.

Officers continued to pursue the Ford Explorer for approximately 6.2 miles to the intersection of University Parkway and Home Road where the vehicle collided head-on with a police vehicle driven by Detective K.A. Williams.

During the collision, Steele fired a gun at Williams. Williams fired back toward the Explorer.

Steele then drove the Explorer south in the northbound lane of University Parkway, striking multiple police and civilian vehicles. Officers ended the pursuit by pinning the vehicle in place near the intersection of University Parkway and Home Road.

Winston-Salem police said the suspect has a non-life-threatening injury. No officers were injured.

There were multiple wrecks because of the chase, but no one was hurt as a result of those wrecks.

Steele is still in the hospital. When he is released he will be charged with three counts of assault on law enforcement officer with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm and felony speeding to elude arrest. There are additional unrelated arrests warrants for kidnapping and assault by pointing a gun.