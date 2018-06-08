× Student accused of assaulting SRO after 150 Glenn High students leave cafeteria at lunch for water gun fight

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A student was arrested during a chaotic scene at Glenn High School on Friday afternoon, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

At 1:28 p.m., during school lunch, around 150 students left the cafeteria and went into the school parking lot.

While outside, the students had water balloon and water gun fights, police said.

A 17-year-old student tried to spray a staff member in the face and became aggressive when the staff member tried to take the water gun away.

The school resource officer stopped the assault on the staff member and the student began assaulting the school resource officer, police said.

The student was charged with assault on a government official, disorderly conduct and resist/delay/obstruct a law enforcement officer.

Multiple Winston-Salem police officers came to the school for crowd control.

No injuries were reported.