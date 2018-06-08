× Pulliam’s Hot Dogs and Barbecue in Winston-Salem to auction off antique collectibles on Saturday

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The sheds behind Pulliam’s Hot Dogs and Barbecue serve as a time capsule to 1940s and beyond.

Protected by chains and boards for safe keeping, many of the sheds haven’t been opened in 40 years and boast a treasure trove of collectibles. And at 10 a.m. Saturday, the items in the sheds will be auctioned off at the restaurant, at 4400 Walkertown Road.

From a rare T.F. Bailey milk bottle valued at up to $6,000 to a mint-condition porcelain Coca-Cola sign still in the original packaging to thousands of soda bottles, the auction is sure to draw a crowd.

“This is history preserved. There’s stuff in here that hasn’t seen daylight in 40-plus years,” said Todd Leinbach, who will host Saturday’s auction. “I’ve been in this business a long time, 25 years, and this is one of the best I’ve ever seen.”

J.S. Pulliam’s Hot Dogs and Barbecue was started more than 100 years ago and is known to serve up one of the best hot dogs in the South.

Read full story: The Winston-Salem Journal