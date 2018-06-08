Portion of University Parkway in Winston-Salem closed Friday morning as police investigate officer-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The north and southbound lanes of University Parkway between Bethabara and North Point boulevards will be closed throughout the morning as Winston-Salem police continue to investigate an officer-involved shooting.

It happened on University Parkway between North Point Boulevard and Bethabara Park Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police were investigating a robbery, approached the suspect and an altercation ensued, which led to a chase, according to police.

Winston-Salem police said the suspect has a non-life-threatening injury. No officers were injured.

There were multiple wrecks because of the chase, but nobody was hurt.