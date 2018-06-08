× Police in Florida look for woman after witness says alligator dragged her into lake

DAVIE, Fla. – Police in Florida are looking for a woman who a witness said was dragged into a lake by an alligator.

WSVN reported that police in Davie, Fla. are trying to find a woman who was said to have been grabbed by the gator while she was walking her dog.

Police responded to the scene and found a dog on a leash, but not the owner. Animal control took the dog.

Wildlife officials are assisting police in the search.